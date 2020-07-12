Watch Now: Lionel Messi Records 700th Goal ( 0:44 )

Barcelona star Lionel Messi made history again on Saturday by doing something no La Liga player has ever done in a season. The Argentine talent reached the mark of 20 goals and 20 assists on the season in the team's match with Real Valladolid by assisting Arturo Vidal's goal 15 minutes in. Nobody has ever done it -- not Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane or any of the world-class players who have graced the Spanish league.

Here is the moment:

A typical Messi assist of splitting players and setting up a teammate with a golden shot. It's a fine hit from Vidal, but Messi's vision made that one happen.

It's quite an absurd statistic when you think about it really. A 20-goal season for a player is fantastic. Equally, a 20-assist season is rare and has only happened once. Messi's former Barca teammate, Xavi, did it 11 years ago. He finished the season with 20, so Messi is expected to break it. To reach 20 of each in a season is just out of this world, quite like Messi.

He's been, as usual, Barca's top player for well over a decade now and has his side in the thick of the title fight. Barca needs to win this game to move back within a point of Real Madrid, who entered the day leading by four points.