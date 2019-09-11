Barcelona star Lionel Messi likely to miss Champions League opener vs. Borussia Dortmund, report says
The Argentine still isn't fully recovered and hasn't played at all this season
Lionel Messi has yet to play for Barcelona this season due to his calf injury, but the assumption was that this international break would give him enough time to heal and that he'd be ready for this weekend's match against Valencia. But now it looks like he will miss this weekend's game and potentially next week's Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund.
According to ESPNFC, Messi is expected to miss the Valencia game and is a "major doubt" for next week's UCL match. The 32-year-old missed most of the preseason and wasn't called up to the Argentina national team as he recovered. With Luis Suarez having returned to training on Wednesday, Messi still isn't practicing with the full team as he aims to return to fitness. Barca's game against Valencia is on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, and you can see it on fuboTV (Try for free).
Barca has taken four points from its first three games but has really struggled in attack, and the team already finds itself five points back of La Liga leader Atletico Madrid.
The club is in Group F in the Champions League with Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Peru gets revenge in win vs. Brazil
The Peruvians earned just their fifth ever win against Brazil
-
Ronaldo closer to international record
CR7 could have a new world record by next summer
-
USMNT salvages late draw with Uruguay
The U.S. wasn't sharp but avoided back-to-back friendly losses on home soil on Tuesday
-
Mexico vs. Argentina preview
Mexico is coming off a big win over the U.S.
-
USA vs. Uruguay preview
The U.S. faces the South Americans on Tuesday in St. Louis
-
Brazil vs. Peru friendly preview
Neymar and company are coming off a 2-2 draw with Colombia