Barcelona star Lionel Messi likely to miss Champions League opener vs. Borussia Dortmund, report says

Lionel Messi has yet to play for Barcelona this season due to his calf injury, but the assumption was that this international break would give him enough time to heal and that he'd be ready for this weekend's match against Valencia. But now it looks like he will miss this weekend's game and potentially next week's Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund.

According to ESPNFC, Messi is expected to miss the Valencia game and is a "major doubt" for next week's UCL match. The 32-year-old missed most of the preseason and wasn't called up to the Argentina national team as he recovered. With Luis Suarez having returned to training on Wednesday, Messi still isn't practicing with the full team as he aims to return to fitness. Barca's game against Valencia is on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, and you can see it on fuboTV (Try for free).

Barca has taken four points from its first three games but has really struggled in attack, and the team already finds itself five points back of La Liga leader Atletico Madrid.

The club is in Group F in the Champions League with Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.