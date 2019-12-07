Barcelona star Luis Suarez scores audacious, outrageous back-heel goal vs. Mallorca

There is no denying that Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez can score some of the most amazing goals in world soccer. He's done it time and time again for every single club he's played for, and just in October he produced a crazy bicycle kick goal against Sevilla.

On Saturday, he was at it again as Barcelona welcomed Mallorca to the Camp Nou. Barca led 4-1 at halftime, with Suarez scoring the fourth in the 43rd minute. It came off a delightful through ball from Frenkie de Jong, and then what came after that was out of this world. Suarez went with the back heel, but with the goalkeeper coming out, he almost stepped on the ball to get it to rise in the air and find the far post.

Take a look:

Luis Suarez with a ridiculous back heel goal 😱 #BarcaMallorca #ForcaBarca pic.twitter.com/iHIp0RkP8Z — The Footy View (@TheFootyView_) December 7, 2019

One of the greatest goals of the year and that could end up winning La Liga's goal of the season come May. To be able to do that without lifting it up is a challenge, but doing it like he did is something only the very best players in the world can pull off.

