Another week of European soccer is in the books and as always there have been as many intriguing headlines thrown up off the pitch as results on it. It turns out that Atletico Madrid's signing of Luis Suarez was not actually on a free transfer while Stuttgart's American tactician Pellegrino Matarazzo has extended his stay with the club and Corentin Tolisso faces another spell on the sidelines.

Here are some of the stories you might have missed.

Barca paying Suarez to score goals for Atleti

SPORT revealed that not only did Atletico pay Barca just over $6 million to sign Suarez, but they will also another $7.2 million in potential add-ons -- taking the overall cost to around $13 million -- and the Catalans are still paying the difference in his salary on top of that to avoid him taking a pay cut.

Matarazzo extends with midtable Stuttgart

The American has been one of Europe's coaching revelations this season and he will be sticking around at Mercedes-Benz Arena after signing an extension until 2024. "I feel very much at home," he said. "I really enjoy working with the team and we want to take the next steps together."

Tolisso torment for Bayern and France

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso is set to miss months of action after surgery on a ruptured left thigh tendon injury in training which makes him a doubt for France's European Championships squad and left Les Bleus' coach Didier Deschamps "saddened."

CFG's second French club and OL's creative pay cuts

City Football Group have made another splash in France by linking up with non-professional fourth-tier outfit Vannes OC to go with their Ligue 2 leaders ESTAC Troyes.

Olympique Lyonnais are looking to negotiate 25% wage cuts with players getting OL Groupe stock in return due to the club's status as France's first listed company.

Also in France…

Embattled Olympique de Marseille supremo Jacques-Henri Eyraud told a Financial Times business forum Ligue 1 is "no longer sustainable" as it is and that "nobody" expected Mediapro's spectacular failure.

OM defender Duje Caleta Car confirmed in a press conference that he "received an offer" from Liverpool last month.

Jorge Sampaoli also remains the lead candidate to permanently replace Andre Villas-Boas as Marseille boss and is waiting for the green light on his move.

Girondins de Bordeaux extended their unbeaten run against Marseille to 36 games in the longest unbeaten home record against a single opponent in French football history.

Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic team up to sing



Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic will sing together at next week's Sanremo song contest. "The two things I do least well are singing and dancing," said the Serb of the duet. "Ibra is also a terrible singer. We will make people laugh, at least!"

Sagnol accepts Georgian task

Willy Sagnol has been appointed as coach of the Georgia national team after spells with Bordeaux and Bayern Munich and called his new posting "an incredible challenge."

Dinamo appeal to fans for license aid

To raise enough money for next season's Romanian top-flight license, cash-strapped Dinamo Bucharest's most dedicated supporters can pay around $120 for their name to be included on next season's shirt design -- thus ensuring that there will be a next campaign.