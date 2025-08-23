FC Barcelona produced an incredible comeback on Saturday, beating Levante 3-2 with an own goal in added time in LaLiga action. Despite heading into halftime trailing by two goals, Barcelona never lost belief that they could get back into the match. The deficit wouldn't last long when, at halftime, Barca coach Hansi Flick withdrew Marcus Rashford and Marc Casado in favor of Gavi and Dani Olmo, who made an instant impact.

Pedri got things going with an absolute stunner from outside the box while Raphinha set up Ferran Torres to equalize, both goals coming in the first seven minutes of the second half. The winner came off the head of defender Unai Elgezabal after young superstar Lamine Yamal did exactly what he needed to in the final moments of the match -- deliver dangerous balls into the box and hope for the best.

Yamal got the ball down the right near the corner of the box, cut to his left and hit a devastating curling cross that hit off the defender's head and went in.

It's an important result for Barcelona as early in the season they're already opening a gap on Atletico Madrid, who only have one point through two matches after losing to Espanyol and drawing against Elche to kick things off. Real Madrid, Barca's rivals, play Real Oviedo on Sunday.