Next season Ilkay Gundoga is set to be a Barcelona player. After winning the treble with Manchester City as the captain of the team coached by Pep Guardiola, the former Borussia Dortmund player has decided to join the legendary Spanish side in July, after the end of his deal with the Citizens. As multiple reports underlined, the player has already signed his two-years deal with FC Barcelona until the summer 2025, with an option included to extend the agreement for a further season.

The now former City captain has already undergone his medicals with FC Barcelona and according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona sport director Mateu Alemany flew to Munich on Wednesday to close the deal with the player himself after the club received the green light to register the player. Gundogan will reportedly earn around €9 million per season for the next two years.

Gundogan, after playing with Manchester City from 2016 to this year, has decided to take a new step in his career and will join FC Barcelona, few days after winning the UEFA Champions League with Guardiola's team. He also had offers from multiple clubs, including Saudi Arabian sides and Manchester City that offered him the possibility to extend the current deal. However, Gundogan decided that this was the right moment for a new challenge. A challenge called FC Barcelona.