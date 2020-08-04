Barcelona's season has not been a success, but it could become quite the magical season if the club can conquer Europe once again. Lionel Messi and company face Napoli in the second leg of their round of 16 clash on Saturday as the competition resumes after nearly five months off. Barca struggled to close out the season in La Liga, losing the title to rival Real Madrid, but the club has one more shot at a trophy. A team with so much ability and so much inconsistency, it's been five years since Barca last won the competition.

Here's everything to know about Barca:

Champions League titles

Barcelona has won the Champions League five times, with the last coming during the 2014-15 season.

Status for next season's Champions League

Barca is qualified for next season's Champions League thanks to finishing in second place in La Liga.

UCL group stage results

Sept. 17: Barcelona 0, Dortmund 0

Oct. 2: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Oct. 23: Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

Nov. 5: Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

Nov. 27: Barcelona 3, Dortmund 1

Dec. 10: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Knockout stage results

Round of 16

Feb. 25: Barcelona 1, Napoli 1

Aug. 8: Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access

Team breakdown

Quique Setien deploys his team in a 4-3-3 formation, which has been synonymous with Barca for a while. The fullbacks get forward, the midfield stays compact and the front three have the fluidity to move around quite a bit. Barca loves to dominate possession and use its tiki-taka style of short, quick passes to open up space to attack. The club hasn't been very in-sync in attack and has shown inconsistencies in defense that cost them the league crown. If Barca plays as it has been, the team doesn't have a shot to win the title. When firing on all cylinders, however, few can compete with them.

Star player

Lionel Messi: It just has to be him. The superstar hasn't lost a step and this season became the first player to reach 20 goals and 20 assists in the same La Liga season. In fact, he recorded 21 assists in the league, setting a new record. He's the engine in attack, and Barca will always have a shot with him on the field, but how far the team goes depends on others like Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. Messi can change a game with a moment of brilliance out of nothing, and he'll have to be on his game to get this team deep into the competition.

Match preview

The match against Napoli is a tricky one because the Italian side is confident. Napoli recently won Coppa Italia and has the players in the final third to win this. Barca has shown it can struggle at home in all competitions, and there isn't a lot of confidence in this side right now after so many poor results to close out the domestic season. Barca has to be cautious with Napoli's speed in attack, control the pace and be patient in the final third. If Barca doesn't advance, the season will be confirmed as a disaster. Move on, and the dream is still alive.