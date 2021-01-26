FC Barcelona announced Tuesday that they will be debuting a new special edition of their classic kit for their upcoming match against Real Madrid. The shirts worn for El Clasico by the Catalonian team will look like a traditional blaugrana colors with that of the Senyera flag.

The jersey includes the motto "Una samarreta ens agermana," or "One shirt unites us," and will be worn for the first time in El Clasico on April 11.

"The innovative design seeks to highlight the character of Barca fans and their pride in their club, together with the club's roots and identity in Catalonia," the team said in a press release.

Here's a further description of the thinking behind the kit's design: "The jersey remains faithful to the traditional Barca vertical stripes, but incorporates the flag and its four stripes on the front in a gradual fading transition. In the central blue stripe, the silhouette of the flag can be seen thanks to the use of different shades of blue, and there is a yellow trim on the neck. The Barca badge remains on the chest, while the logos of Nike and Rakuten on the front, Beko on the sleeve and Unicef on the reverse. The shorts use the same blue as the shirt. The socks, also blue, incorporate the flag in the upper."

Starring in the jersey launch is club legend Carlos Puyol, who spent 15 years with the first team, making 392 appearances for the club and winning just about every trophy you could during a career, including six La Liga trophies and three Champions Leagues trophies. He served as captain for the club from 2004 until he retired in 2014.