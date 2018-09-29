Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in La Liga with the team dropping points at the Camp Nou against Girona last weekend. Philippe Coutinho and company will aim to give their fans three points on Saturday as Ernesto Valverde faces his former squad.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca probably can't believe it drew at home against Girona last weekend and will aim to bounce back to its winning ways just days later. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both score as the hosts earn a comfortable victory. Barca 3, Athletic Bilbao 0.