Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga match on TV, stream online
Barcelona is cruising in the league and looking for another three points
Barcelona welcomes Deportivo Alaves to the Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga action, with the hosts looking to continue its dominance.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona controls the match from start to finish, Philippe Coutinho gets his first goal for the club and Ernesto Valverde's team gets the victory. Barcelona 4, Alaves 0.
