Barcelona vs. Espanyol live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey, stream online
Barca is trailing 1-0 after the first leg
Barcelona's Copa del Rey lives are on the line when they face Espanyol on Thursday in the second leg of their quarterfinal. Barca lost in the first leg 1-0 and must perform at home to move on, looking to join Sevilla, Valencia and Leganes in the semifinals. Lionel Messi starts for Argentina, while Philippe Coutinho is on the bench.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barca turns the tide with a massive first half and moves on to the semifinals. Barca 3, Espanyol 0.
