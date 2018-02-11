Barcelona vs. Getafe live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca is in first place in the league and will look to keep its big cushion
First-place Barcelona takes on Getafe on Sunday in La Liga action with Barcelona looking to keep its big lead over Atletico Madrid intact.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Ousmane Dembele makes his return, scores, and Lionel Messi also grabs one in an easy victory. Barca 3, Getafe 0.
