Barcelona vs Leganes stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

The league leaders hit the road on Saturday

La Liga leaders Barcelona head to Leganes on Saturday. Lionel Messi and company are still undefeated in the league ad in first place with 31 points, while Leganes is a respectable 9th with 17 points through 11 match days. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. 
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Messi scores an early goal, gets another in the second half and Barca cruises.
Barcelona 4, Leganes 0.

