Barcelona vs. Real Betis La Liga live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online

The Catalan club is coming off a midweek loss in the Copa del Rey

Barcelona hits the road to Seville to take on Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga play.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Luis Suarez gets a brace and Barcelona builds momentum ahead of its Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash midweek. Barcelona 3, Real Betis 1.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

