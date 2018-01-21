Barcelona vs. Real Betis La Liga live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online

Barcelona hits the road to Seville to take on Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga play.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Luis Suarez gets a brace and Barcelona builds momentum ahead of its Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash midweek. Barcelona 3, Real Betis 1.