Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barcelona looks to continue its dominance in La Liga at home
Barcelona aims to maintain its undefeated record in La Liga on Saturday when it welcomes Sevilla to the Camp Nou.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Lionel Messi and Barca bounce back from their goalless showing at Olympiacos midweek in the Champions League to crush Sevilla. Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0.
