Barcelona vs. Valencia Copa del Rey live stream info, TV channel: How to watch second leg on TV, stream online

Barcelona and Valencia go to battle on Thursday in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Mestalla, with Lionel Messi and company leading 1-0 after the first leg. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction, as Valencia looks to bounce back with the return of some key players from injury.

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona's scorings boots haven't been on lately, and Mestalla is sure to be loud and crazy. But in the end, Barca enough. Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.