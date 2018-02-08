Barcelona vs. Valencia Copa del Rey live stream info, TV channel: How to watch second leg on TV, stream online
Barca has the edge after the first leg but must perform well at Mestalla
Barcelona and Valencia go to battle on Thursday in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Mestalla, with Lionel Messi and company leading 1-0 after the first leg. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction, as Valencia looks to bounce back with the return of some key players from injury.
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona's scorings boots haven't been on lately, and Mestalla is sure to be loud and crazy. But in the end, Barca enough. Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Wynalda recalls strife with USSF
Wynalda and former coach Steve Sampson remember the impact pay disputes had on the team in...
-
Bayern wants Pulisic
The 19-year-old has burst on to the scene over the last couple seasons
-
USSF presidential election: What to know
There are eight people running to replace Sunil Gulati
-
USMNT defender fined for crotch grab
The USMNT defender must have though this was a way to throw his opponent off
-
Tottenham vs. Newport
Spurs are the heavy favorites and should cruise, but you never know in the FA Cup
-
Use of VAR thwarted by fan's flag
Add this to the list of things you never expected to happen