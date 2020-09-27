Barcelona's first La Liga game of the season is set for Sunday as Lionel Messi and company take on a new-look Villarreal as part of Matchday 3. Barca has yet to play a game this season due to their participation in the Champions League in August, while Villarreal is 1-1-0 on the young campaign.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -192; Draw +340; Villarreal +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Ronald Koeman makes his debut as Barcelona coach and has his work cut out for him. The team is strong, but it hasn't undergone the overhaul that many thought it needed after the Champions League debacle. They don't have a strong No. 9 to lead the attack, and fans have to be wondering when Antoine Griezmann will look comfortable with this squad. Keep an eye on the confidence level for Barca and how exactly they approach their attack without much of a physical presence.

Villarreal: With Unai Emery as coach, the expectations are higher for a squad that is quite strong, boosted by the arrivals of Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin in the summer transfer window. Gerard Moreno is really making a name for himself at the striker position after his 20-goal campaign last season, but can this defense really keep up with Barca's speed? The key will be how they react to the quick passes and close down on shots as Barca plays its first game since Luis Suarez's departure to Atletico Madrid.

Prediction

Messi plays at a top level, scoring and assisting another. Pick: Barcelona 3, Villarreal 1