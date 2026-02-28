An important game awaits Hansi Flick's Barcelona on Saturday when the Blaugrana host Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Spanish giants are currently at the top of the standings with a one-point margin over Real Madrid and a ten-point gap to Villarreal, one of the most positive surprises in LaLiga's season so far. During the pre-match press conference, Flick revealed an interesting detail on why he stopped benching players who arrived late to training, as was hinted at by both Pedri and Ferran Torres over the week. "Before, it was stressful because I'd look at the clock when there were 60 seconds left and think, 'Let's see when they'll arrive.' It's something I don't like because it's also pressure for me, so I decided to talk to the captains and leave the decision up to them. Since then, no one has been late, so I guess we made the right decision." Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Villarreal, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 28 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -332; Draw +531; Villarreal +694

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now that brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 draw, or play on the CBS Sports App!

Last matchup

When Villarreal hosted Barcelona earlier in the season, Barcelona won comfortably, scoring early thanks to a 12th-minute penalty, and then tacking another one on in the second half.

CBS Sports

Though Villarreal were perhaps unlucky not to score at least once.

CBS Sports

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde; Frankie De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres.

Villarreal XI: Luiz Junior; Sergi Cardona, Renato Veiga, Pau Navarro; Santiago Mourino, Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan; Nicolas Pepe, Georges Mikautadze.

Prediction

Barcelona are expected to win, but be aware it won't be an easy one for the team coached by Flick, as Villarreal are among the surprises of the season so far in the Spanish league. Pick: Barcelona 2, Villarreal 1.