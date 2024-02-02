Barcelona's underachieving season rolls through Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, on Saturday when Barca battle middle-of-the-table Alaves in a La Liga match at Estadio de Mendizorroza. Barcelona, which won last season's title by 10 points, enter Saturday's match well behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona and in fourth place in the La Liga table. Barca are coming off a 1-0 victory at Osasuna on Wednesday. Meanwhile Alaves sit in 11th place in the table with 26 points. The club beat Almeria, 3-0, on Friday.



Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Barcelona are the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Alaves vs. Barcelona odds, with Alaves the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. So far this year he is 12-8 (+3.39) on all of his soccer picks.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Alaves:

Alaves vs. Barcelona spread: Barcelona -0.5 (-120), Alaves +0.5 (-110)

Alaves vs. Barcelona over/under: 2.5 goals

Alaves vs. Barcelona money line: Barcelona -110, Alaves +300, Draw +250

ALA: Samu Omorodion leads team in goals (seven)

leads team in goals (seven) BAR: Barca leads the league in shots taken (349)

Why you should back Barcelona

Barca have dominated the head-to-head series against Alaves over the years. In the last 13 meetings between the teams, Barcelona have 11 wins and two draws. That includes a 2-1 victory in Barcelona earlier in the season in which Robert Lewandowski scored twice.

In addition, Barca face an Alaves side that has struggled at home this season. In 10 previous games at Estadio de Mendizorroza this season, Alaves have five wins against four defeats and one draw. That bodes well for a Barcelona team that is unbeaten in 10 road games this season, with five wins and five draws.

Why you should back Alaves

Alaves are playing some of their best soccer of the season. Over their last six matches across all competitions, a stretch that began Jan. 2, Alaves have four wins, one draw and one loss. Just two of those matches were played at home.

In addition, forward Samuel Omorodion enters the game on a roll. The 19-year-old leads the team and ranks 14th in La Liga in goals (seven). In the team's last match, a 3-0 victory over Almeria last week, scored two goals and created another score when he was brought down in the box.

How to make Alaves vs. Barcelona picks

Green has broken down the La Liga match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Alaves on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Alaves vs. Barcelona have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.