Barcelona can still see first-place Atletico Madrid in their sights, but in order to truly contend in La Liga, they have to continue their fine form when they host Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. Barca have been strong in the league as of late, winning six straight and showing fight. A win could pull them within five points of Atletico Madrid.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Barca -333; Draw +450; Alaves +900 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Eleven games unbeaten and with a six-game winning streak in the league, Barca should be able to win this without trouble. Alaves are one of the worst scoring teams in the league, averaging under a goal per game. While their defense is formidable, Alaves can struggle defensively in the middle, which should see Barca get forward in numbers and create a lot of chances. Expect Barca to score early and often.

Alaves: The relegation contenders have taken four points from their last two games and have some momentum. The attack is believing now, scoring in eight of their last 10 games in all competitions. Former Real Madrid man, Joselu, will be key. He's got six goals in 13 games this season, reviving his career after some poor seasons in the Premier League with Newcastle and Stoke. If he can bounce in the box on a chance, they'll have a fighting chance.

Prediction

Barca dominate the first half and stay hot in the league with another victory. Pick: Barcelona 3, Alaves 0