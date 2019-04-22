Barcelona vs. Alaves: La Liga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

La Liga action continues on Tuesday and Barcelona could be the winner by the time the weekend arrives. Lionel Messi and company sit comfortably in first place have a record of 23-8-2 with 77 points and a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish League. Barca faces eighth-place Alaves on Tuesday, with the underdogs having a 12-10-11 record and 46 points. If Barca wins and Atletico Madrid loses to Valencia on Wednesday, Barca wins the league.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves

Date : Tuesday, April 23



Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



Location : Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain



TV channel : beIN Sports



Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -145 / Alaves +310 / Draw +280

Storylines

Barcelona: They would love nothing more than to clinch the title and rest everyone this weekend ahead of the Champions League semifinals against Liverpool. What's important here is for Barca to not worry too much about what happens in Madrid on Wednesday and just take care of business. Going on the road, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of the key players rested, but what's more likely is for them to place and then rest this weekend.

Alaves: This team hopes to get a little bit of revenge after being crushed by Barca in August 3-0 with two goals from Lionel Messi. It's been a rough second half of the season for this team, which at one point was in contention for a top-four finish. Alaves enters this game with just three wins since mid January and no victories in its last five.

Barcelona vs. Alaves prediction

Some of Barca's key players rest up, but it doesn't stop the team from getting a narrow victory.

Pick: Barcelona (-145)