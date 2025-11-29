Barcelona are back at their home stadium, the Spotify Camp Nou, after last week's much awaited comeback and will face Alaves on Saturday after a disappointing defeat against Chelsea on Tuesday in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. After last weekend's draw at Elche, Real Madrid only have a one-point margin on the team coached by Hansi Flick who spoke ahead of the match in the press conference: "We all feel down but you have to be optimistic about the game." Barcelona midfielder Pedri is finally back in the squad after returning from injury and he's expected to be back on the pitch on Saturday, according to Flick. "He will definitely get minutes, but won't start." Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Alaves, odds

Date : Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 29 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -505; Draw +613; Alaves +1100

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Raphinha; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski.

Alaves XI: Antonio Sivera; Jonny Otto, Nahuel Tenaglia, Jon Pacheco, Youssef Enriquez; Carlos Vicente, Antonio Blanco, Denis Suarez, Carles Alena; Lucas Boye, Antonio Martinez.

Prediction

After the disappointing Champions League defeat against Chelsea over the week, Barcelona are back at the Spotify Camp Nou and are expected to win easily against Alaves. Pick: Barcelona 3, Alaves 0.