After scoring only one point in the last two games, FC Barcelona are called to react on Wednesday against Almeria as Xavi's side is currently nine points behind Girona and seven behind Real Madrid. The Blaugrana will face Almeria that are now at the bottom of La Liga table with five points and no wins so far this season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 20 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 20 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -800; Draw +750; Almeria +1800

Team news

FC Barcelona: Barcelona remain without the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso and Gavi, while Frankie De Jong will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the La Liga season against Valencia over the weekend.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Felix, Lewandowski.

Almeria: The guests have an injury list that includes Marko Milovanovic, Ibrahima Kone, Marc Pubill, Martin Svidersky and Luis Suarez. Also, Lucas Robertone was forced off against Mallorca with a shoulder problem, but he will be unavailable also due to a suspension after picking up a yellow card.

Potential Almeria XI: Maximiano; Montes, Gonzalez, Chumi; Pozo, Lopy, Baba, Akieme; Arribas, Embarba, Baptistao.

Prediction

Xavi's side need to react and the game against Almeria is the best chance to make it happen. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Almeria 0.