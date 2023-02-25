Despite suffering a 2-1 setback to Manchester United on Thursday, Barcelona will look to get back to their dominating ways in Spanish La Liga play when they take on Almeria at Power Horse Stadium in Almeria City, Spain, on Sunday. Barcelona have been dominant, and have won seven consecutive La Liga matches since a 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Dec. 31. Their only La Liga defeat was a 3-1 decision to Real Madrid on Oct. 16. Almeria have lost three straight, including a 6-2 decision at Girona on Feb. 17.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the -230 favorites (risk $235 to win $100) in its latest Barcelona vs. Almeria odds, with Almeria the +575 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He's continued his success following the World Cup, going 36-27 on all soccer picks since that point, returning almost $900 for $100 players.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Almeria:

Barcelona vs. Almeria spread: Almeria +0.5 (-120), Barcelona -0.5 (-110)

Barcelona vs. Almeria over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Almeria money line: Almeria +575, Barcelona -230, Draw +360

ALM: They are third in La Liga in saves with 142

BAR: They are second in the league in goals with 45

Why you should back Barcelona

Forward Robert Lewandowski leads Barcelona with 15 goals and five assists in 18 starts. He scored one goal in last Sunday's win over Cadiz, and scored the lone goal in the loss to Manchester United. He has scored two goals in four matches, the last coming in a 3-0 win over Villarreal on Oct. 20.

Also helping boost the offense is midfielder Pedri. In 18 starts, he has scored six goals, second-best on the side and tied for 16th-best in LaLiga. He scored the lone goal in the Feb. 12 win at Villarreal, and scored in the 1-0 victory at Girona on Jan. 28. Pedri is in his third season with the side.

Why you should back Almeria

Forward El Bilal Toure is Almeria's leading scorer with five goals and two assists. He scored a goal in the loss at Girona on Feb. 17, and has four shots, including two on target over the past two matches. The 21-year-old made 64 appearances for Reims the past three years in France, scoring nine goals.

In addition, midfielder Lucas Robertone leads the side with five assists, and has one goal in 21 appearances. He had two assists in the 6-2 loss at Girona. He also added assists in draws against Valencia on Jan. 23 and Atletico Madrid on Jan. 15. Since joining Almeria in 2020, he has made 51 appearances, scoring six goals.

