The UEFA Women's Champions League final will be a clash between underdogs and titans. Current title holder, FC Barcelona, will face Arsenal in the championship final on Saturday. The two sides will compete for Europe's biggest prize at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Barcelona have dominated the competition in recent years and are competing in their sixth UWCL final in seven years. They've earned endless praise as the best club in the world based on their consistent competitive performances both collectively and individually. Led by two-time Best FIFA Women's Player and Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati, they're considered heavy favorites by odds makers to win once again.

Arsenal's Champions League journey has taken many twists and turns, and throughout the highs and lows, the Gunners have finally returned to the final for the first time since their 2007 title win. The group has turned a corner after a coaching change with Renee Slegers, and top talents in Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo. Both players are tied for second in goals scored (eight) during the tournament.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sat. May, 24 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sat. May, 24 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

: Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal Live stream: DAZN

DAZN Odds: Arsenal +914; Draw +522; -455

Path to the final

Arsenal: The London side will play its 15th game when they step into the final, the most of any team during the competition, dating back to Round 2 qualifying play ahead of the group stage. They finished top of the group, despite getting tested by Bayern Munich on the final matchday with a 5-2 loss.

Throughout the knockout phase, they developed their comeback persona, rallying during second-leg fixtures against Real Madrid, and later, a historic semifinal against UWCL eight-time winners Olympique Lyon. Facing a 2-1 loss during the first leg, Arsenal delivered a defiant 4-1 victory on the road at Parc Olympique Lyonnais to stake their place in the Champions League final.

Barcelona: The Catalonians suffered one loss in their group stage, a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in their tournament opener, and have rolled over remaining opponents ever since. Level on 15 points with Manchester City, Barcelona ultimately won the group on goal differential with +23 goals for a tournament best.

Barcelona have since dominated goal scoring throughout the knockout phase. They triumphed 10-2 against VfL Wolfsburg during the quarterfinal, and eclipsed Chelsea FC 8-2 in the semifinals on their way to another Champions League final appearance.

What Arsenal are saying

Arsenal are coming off a second-place finish in the Women's Super League that concluded on May 10. The squad has had some time away from the pitch in the build-up to the championship final, and Arsenal defender Steph Cately sat down with CBS Sports Attacking Third to discuss the upcoming match.

"We've actually had two weeks of prep. We've had no game, and for a season as long as we've had, we've been playing multiple games a week, mostly. So it's been a little strange, but it's been also a great reset, because it has been a long season, and a lot of us have played a lot of minutes, so it's been nice. We've had a little block where we had a couple of days off, and then we came back in and we were refreshed and ready to put our heads down and get training," Catley said on Arsenal's two weeks leading up to the UWCL final.

"We've had last week, a really tough week of training where we really pushed ourselves physically, and then this week has been mentally challenging in the way that we've prepared for the game in a tactical sense. So it's been busy, but very effective. And now we're getting close to the game. I feel like we were 100% ready, and we know exactly what we want to do. And now it's just about, having our last training session and getting some energy, and then just being ready for the game. So we're all very excited."

What Barcelona are saying

Manager Pere Romeu is in his first UWCL final with Barcelona as the official head coach. He took over last year after the departure of Jonatan Giraldez, and the Catalonian machine is back in the final for a shot at their fourth Champions League title.

"When I enjoy [being a coach] the most is when I sit in my office and watch [the next opponents], watch a lot of Arsenal games, see what Arsenal do, see who their most important players are, how we are going to prepare for it, how we are going to train, what we propose," he said.

"When we do all this is when I feel more calm, more confident and more convinced. From this moment on, when the game is getting closer, that's when you start to get nervous."

Predicted lineups

FC Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Fridolina Rolfö; Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina

Arsenal: Manuela Zinsberger; Emily Fox, Williamson, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe; Frida Maanum, Kim Little, Mariona Caldentey; Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead

Player to watch

Emily Fox, Arsenal: The U.S. women's national team defender joined Arsenal in January 2024 and became an instant starter for the squad. The right-back has been a crucial component on the backline, tracking down scoring threats, and getting forward in attack for the Gunners. She had several highlight moments throughout the Champions League season, including Arsenal's massive comeback win at Lyon.

Leah Williamson, Arsenal: The 28-year-old has spent her entire club career with Arsenal, where she made her senior debut in 2014. She's won a WSL title, two FA Cups, and even wore the captain's armband during England's 2022 UEFA Women's Euro title run. Now she's got her eyes on the elusive Champions League trophy.

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona: The winger has been an integral part of all three of Barcelona's Champions League victories. While other Barca teammates have earned individual awards outside of the club's on-field success, Graham Hansen has been a direct rival to the single-player accolades. Her speed and tenacity on the ball often give her an advantage in front of goal and open up chances for others.

Clàudia Pina, Barcelona: The attacker leads the Champions League season with 10 goals and is a lethal scoring option for Barcelona if Romeu wants to make adjustments for the final. If she's healthy, she'll absolutely be an option.

Prediction

Arsenal has lived up to their underdog status and will rely on leadership from Kim Little, who has been in this moment for the Gunners before. The group will try to make things stiflingly uncomfortable for Barcelona and will need to be clinical when they have chances.

Barcelona has shown no signs of weakness, and their familiarity at this stage of the tournament will be an advantage. Will it be Bonmati, Graham Hansen, Putellas, Pajor, Pina, or Parauello to change up the game? That there are so many different options for the current title holders is what gives them such an advantage.

Anything can happen in a Champions League final, and both teams will be motivated to win the title. Things might boil down to talent across the bench, and Barcelona has a trove to pull from if the game calls for quick adjustments. Pick: Barcelona 3, Arsenal 1

