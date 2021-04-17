The 2020-21 Copa del Rey champion will be decided on Saturday when Barcelona meet Athletic Bilbao in Sevilla. Entering the match, both teams are heading in opposite directions. Barca, aside from the loss in last weekend's El Clasico, have been fantastic, looking to win the double to end the season. On the other side, Bilbao have failed to win any of their last six games but can validate their season with a trophy.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, April 17

: Saturday, April 17 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico -- Seville, Spain TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barca -175; Draw +300; Athletic +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Here is an opportunity for a major trophy, a top priority, and also some serious momentum heading into the stretch run in La Liga. Due to recent form, Barcelona should feel convinced that they will win. But, they have to show it. Barca have to remain disciplined in the final third, knowing Athletic have the potential to really hurt them on set pieces. If the attack can just keep its recent pace of creating chances, they'll be able to win this one, though it will be close.

Athletic Bilbao: It's a really interesting situation for Athletic. On April 3, they played in the 2019-20 Copa del Rey final after it was postponed due to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. So they just made that game up against rival Real Sociedad, losing the cup final 1-0. Now they have another chance at a major trophy, and they'll feel good about their prospects of beating Barcelona. That's because Athletic beat Barca in January in the Spanish Super Cup. Expect Marcelino to have his team prioritize defending, sit very deep and aim to go on the counter.

Prediction

Lionel Messi picks out the top corner in the second half on a free kick for what ends up being the winning goal. Pick: Barcelona 2, Athletic Bilbao 1