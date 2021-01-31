Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao meet again on Sunday in La Liga, not long after their intense battle in the Spanish Super Cup final. That was a match that went to the boys from Bilbao in extra time, as Marcelino once again got the better of Barcelona in a cup final. On Sunday, Barcelona need a win to really push towards the top of the table, while Athletic are just hoping to remain competitive for the European spots. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Jan. 31

: Sunday, Jan. 31 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -250; Draw +400; Athletic +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Ronaldo Koeman's team is looking to make it five wins in a row here with and pull potentially within seven points of Atletico. To do that, they must keep their composure in defense. In their last two games against Athletic Barcelona have conceded five goals. They fail to mark near-post runs, they've been slow to close down and just haven't been aware of situations that could cause danger. If they repeat those defensive issues, they'll be in trouble.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Athletic Bilbao: Athletic can make it three wins from four with three points here, but they'll want to not leave it late like they did in the Super Cup. Marcelino's team can really do some damage in the air on Barcelona, especially on set pieces. Keep an eye on the runs they make in the box and whether Barcelona is up to the challenge to stay close to their markers and prevent them from getting those easy chances.

Prediction

Revenge for Barcelona as a Lionel Messi free kick is the difference. Pick: Barcelona 2, Athletic Bilbao 1