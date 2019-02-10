Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona returns to La Liga action on Sunday with a trip to relegation contender Athletic Bilbao. Barca enters the game in first place with 50 points and a record of 15-5-2, while Bilbao is in 13th place with a record of 5-11-6 and 26 points. Barca has the chance to go eight points clear in second place with a win thanks to Atletico Madrid's loss to Real Madrid on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bilbao sits three points above the drop zone. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

Date : Sunday, Feb. 10



: Sunday, Feb. 10 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Mames



: San Mames TV channel : beIN Sports



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -140 / Bilbao +375 / Draw +280

Storylines

Barcelona: Lionel Messi came in as a substitute against Real Madrid midweek in the Copa del Rey, and he has continued to practice without any issues. He's expected to play in this match, but don't be all that surprised if he is used as a substitute. It's a busy time for Barca in the coming weeks with two more Clasicos, Champions League and more.

Athletic Bilbao: For a team that has the talent to be safe by this point, the club is just three points above the relegation zone. That puts them in a tricky position where any points against the bigger clubs will be welcome. The key will be figuring out how to break down Barca's defense, with Bilbao having scored just 23 goals in 22 matches.

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao prediction

Luis Suarez scores in each half and Bilbao's chances of survival take a hit.

Pick: Barca (-140)