Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona faces his former club Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in the match of the week in La Liga. Barcelona is still one of three undefeated teams in the league but faces a tough test at the San Mames against the talented Basque squad.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona doesn't win, but it doesn't lose. Bilbao holds firm at home and gets a point behind an Aritz Aduriz goal.

Barcelona 2, Bilbao 2.