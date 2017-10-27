Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Ernesto Valverde faces his former club
Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona faces his former club Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in the match of the week in La Liga. Barcelona is still one of three undefeated teams in the league but faces a tough test at the San Mames against the talented Basque squad.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona doesn't win, but it doesn't lose. Bilbao holds firm at home and gets a point behind an Aritz Aduriz goal.
Barcelona 2, Bilbao 2.
