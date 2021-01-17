For the second year in a row, the Spanish Super Cup trophy has gone to a team that didn't win La Liga or the Copa del Rey. Athletic Bilbao, just 13 days into new manager Marcelino's tenure, won the title Sunday with a shocking 3-2 win over Barcelona in extra time. Athletic trailed 2-1 in the 90th minute but got an equalizer on a free kick in the final minute that was knocked home by Asier Villalibre before Inaki Williams went upper 90 in the third minute of extra time.

Marcelino, who coached Valencia to Copa del Rey final glory over Barcelona in 2019 while coaching at Valencia, got past Real Madrid and Barca to win the trophy.

On the other side, Lionel Messi got the first red card of his club career and his third overall after two with Argentina. Messi was shown red for a violent strike to an Athletic player during the run of play in the 121st minute.

Here is the goal Williams scored to put Barca ahead:

That's as sweet of a strike as we may see in 2021, and no goalkeeper in the world is stopping that.

As for Messi, VAR intervened to see if there was violent conduct, and it was clear as day. Take a look:

It's a fine win for Athletic and a deserving one as they went toe to toe, overcoming a brace from Antoine Griezmann. As for Barca, it's yet another missed opportunity to earn a trophy as Ronald Koeman's Barca coaching tenure continues to see more downs than ups.

What's next



Both teams return to Copa del Rey action, with Barca facing Cornella on Thursday, while Athletic face Ibiza the same day. The two will meet against in La Liga play on Jan. 31.