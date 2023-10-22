With Real Madrid dropping points against Sevilla, Barcelona have a chance to regain ground in what has become a tight race at the top of La Liga. After drawing against Granada before the international break, Xavi's men are four points off of the top of the league but can close the gap to only one point with a win and some help. Injuries have hampered Barcelona's depth but given Athletic Bilbao's attacking struggles, there is still a major reason that Barcelona's defense can see them through the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Oct. 22 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 22 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

ESPN | fubo (try for free) Odds: Barcelona -155; Draw +285; Bilbao +410 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski and Pedri are recovering from their injuries but this match will come too soon as they're on track to play in El Clasico on Oct. 28. The midfield will still be light and Frenkie de Jong is also still a doubt with an ankle injury. A lot of pressure has been on Joao Felix to push the attack forward and this won't be the week that that changes.

Athletic Club: After winning 3-0 over Almeria, Bilbao may feel like things are turning around but clubs in the bottom half of the table aren't who they have struggled against this season. In those cases, Bilbao have scored 10 goals and allowed two but facing the top half, they have scored four goals allowing nine which won't get the job done. Facing an ailing Barcelona is a good time to right the ship but away from home, it won't inspire much confidence.

Prediction

Bilbao's struggles will continue as Barcelona pick up a much needed victory to help right the ship. Pick: Barcelona 2, Bilbao 0