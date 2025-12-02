Barcelona will be one of many teams happy to see the month of November come to a close. Hansi Flick's men played six matches during the month, winning four, drawing one, and losing one, but that doesn't show the issues that they have faced. All the victories were in LaLiga play, while they failed to win either of their Champions League matches. The defensive cracks in the side are becoming gaping holes, as the month saw Barcelona keep only one clean sheet while conceding 10 goals, all on the heels of an El Clásico loss to Real Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, odds

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Dec. 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -140; Draw +350; Atletico Madrid +300

They may finally be back to their home at Camp Nou, but things are far from back to normal for Barcelona with a key clash with Atletico Madrid on the horizon. Barcelona are the current leaders by one point over Real Madrid, but these are the games that can quickly change things. When Barcelona have struggled to defend against top opposition, or anyone really, bringing Atleti to their home stadium could be a scene for fireworks.

Julian Alvarez has been in top form with 10 goals and four assists in all competitions, and after a rough start to the season, Atleti have rounded into form and are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 matches in all competitions. Form does go out the window when playing Barcelona, but there are worrying tends here for the hosts.

The only silver lining for Flick is that a lot of these matches have come without at least one of his attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, or Lamine Yamal being able to start matches. All three will be availible for this match but he will be without Pedri in midfield which is still a big loss.

After winning LaLiga last campaign, expectations are high for Barcelona but losing a clash like this will cause issues with meeting those. If Barcelona aren't able to defeat the top teams domestically, winning Champions League will be a pipe dream as well so despite leading the league, this is a must win at home.