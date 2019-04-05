Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in La Liga with plenty on the line at Camp Nou
Barcelona can all but wrap up the La Liga title on Saturday when it host second-place Atletico Marid as part of Matchday 31. Barca is 21-7-2 with 70 points, while Atletico Madrid is 18-8-4 with 62 points. The eight-point gap could be five come the end of the match if Atletico somehow manages to win at Camp Nou, which could make this title race interesting with seven games remaining following this one.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
- Date: Saturday, April 6
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -127 / Atletico Madrid +295 / Draw +245
Storylines
Barcelona: Barca saw a four-game winning streak come to a close with a 4-4 draw to Villarreal in the middle of the week. It wasn't a bad point for Barcelona, though. Lionel Messi didn't start and Barca found itself down 4-2, but two late goals from Messi and Luis Suarez secured a draw. It likely wasn't a costly result, but Barca will be weary here because a loss makes things really interesting.
Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's team needs to win this one to really be in the title fight. A draw does next to nothing, but a victory would move Atletico within five points of Barcelona and put them withing striking distance. Atleti has won four of its last five matches in La Liga.
Prediction
Barca bounces back from the Villarreal draw to all but put the league title race away.
Pick: Barcelona (-127)
