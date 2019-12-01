Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The top matchup in world soccer this weekend comes from Spain as Barcelona visits Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga play. Barca entered the weekend in first but is now in third after wins by Real Madrid and Sevilla and needs a victory to get back to the summit. Atleti comes in with the league's best defense but an attack that hasn't looked sharp at all this season. It's expected to be physical and heated as Antoine Griezmann returns to his former home.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Atletico

Date : Sunday, Dec. 1



: Sunday, Dec. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wanda Metropolitano



: Wanda Metropolitano TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Barcelona: Barca has won four of five and can go back to first place with a victory. Anything short of a win will leave Messi's squad in third place, so the pressure is on. Atleti has conceded just nine goals in 14 games, so Barcelona will have to take the few chances it gets to win this one. Expect a confident Barca to start fast.

Atletico: Atleti has had real trouble finding the back of the net with only 16 goals in 14 games. Out of all of the teams in the top half of the table, Atleti's attack is the least productive. Having Joao Felix back from injury certainly helps, but against a Barca defense that has stepped up lately, Atleti's attackers will be tested, especially when playing with patience.

Barca vs. Atleti prediction

Griezmann scores against his former club as they split the points in Madrid.

Pick: Barca 1, Atletico 1