Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Messi and company hope to return to the top of the table
The top matchup in world soccer this weekend comes from Spain as Barcelona visits Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga play. Barca entered the weekend in first but is now in third after wins by Real Madrid and Sevilla and needs a victory to get back to the summit. Atleti comes in with the league's best defense but an attack that hasn't looked sharp at all this season. It's expected to be physical and heated as Antoine Griezmann returns to his former home.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Barcelona vs. Atletico
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Wanda Metropolitano
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: Barca has won four of five and can go back to first place with a victory. Anything short of a win will leave Messi's squad in third place, so the pressure is on. Atleti has conceded just nine goals in 14 games, so Barcelona will have to take the few chances it gets to win this one. Expect a confident Barca to start fast.
Atletico: Atleti has had real trouble finding the back of the net with only 16 goals in 14 games. Out of all of the teams in the top half of the table, Atleti's attack is the least productive. Having Joao Felix back from injury certainly helps, but against a Barca defense that has stepped up lately, Atleti's attackers will be tested, especially when playing with patience.
Barca vs. Atleti prediction
Griezmann scores against his former club as they split the points in Madrid.
Pick: Barca 1, Atletico 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Euro draw: France in group of death
The draw is not yet complete with playoffs set for next March
-
Arsenal coaching candidates
Who is going to be the next coach of the Gunners?
-
Emery sacked by Arsenal
The Gunners have failed to win a game in the month of November under Unai Emery
-
UCL power rankings: Reds in trouble
The reigning champs have slipped just a bit
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
UCL scores: Barca goes to knockout stage
Two more teams moved on thanks to Wednesday's result
-
Chelsea, Valencia play to frantic draw
It was easily one of the most entertaining UCL games in years