FC Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Sunday for one of the most interesting games of the weekend, as both teams need to win to keep pace with La Liga leaders Girona who staged a dramatic comeback victory on Saturday against Valencia and now have 38 points after 15 games to sit on top of the Spanish league's the table. Xavi's side currently sit fourth tied points with Atletico, but the team coached by Diego Simeone have one game in hand. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, December 3 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, December 3 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -109; Draw +220; Atleti +245

Team news

FC Barcelona: The home side is expected to play the same starting lineup that won on Tuesday against Porto. Barcelona will again be without starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has not been able to play after suffering a back injury during the last International break.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Araujo, Kounde, I Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Atletico de Madrid: Atleti's Pablo Barrios has suffered a serious knee injury, and the midfielder is now expected to be out for at least the next 12 weeks. Both Thomas Lemar and Vitolo are also not available for Sunday's game.

Potential Atletico XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Saul, Koke, Riquelme; Morata, Griezmann.

Prediction

Both teams can't lose this game, this is why a draw is the most likely result on Sunday. Pick: FC Barcelona 1, Atletico de Madrid 1.