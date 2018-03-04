Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

First-place Barcelona's lead atop La Liga is down to just five points, and second-place Atletico Madrid can cut it to two on Sunday when the two teams meet at the Camp Nou. Two of the most in-form players in the world will go head-to-head as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann aim to guide their teams to a potentially season-changing victory.

Prediction

Barcelona gets an early goal, but Atletico comes back as the two split the points as Atleti fails to cut the gap. Barca 1, Atletico 1.