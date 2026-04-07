Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The two Spanish sides have already met four times this season, following last weekend's away victory for Barcelona, and they have already delivered some of the most thrilling matches of the season. That includes their dramatic two-legged semifinal in the Copa del Rey, when Diego Simeone's team won 4–0 in the first leg in Madrid before losing 3–0 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Barcelona that will take place on Wednesday:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, April 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Barcelona -187; Draw +389; Atletico Madrid +405

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid XI: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Prediction

Things we can expect: a lot of goals and a lot of action, and possibly a goal scored by Lamine Yamal, who is in incredible form. Pick: Barcelona 3, Atletico Madrid 2.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.