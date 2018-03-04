Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Messi scores 600th goal and is mastering the art of free kicks

Entering Sunday's clash at Barcelona, Atletico Madrid had only allowed 11 goals in 26 league matches. Lionel Messi didn't care about any of that, as the top two teams in La Liga met on Sunday, with Barcelona sealing a 1-0 victory. It Messi himself who scored the amazing winner, beating a defense that recorded five straight clean sheets in league play.

The goal came from a recent trend for the Argentine superstar: Set pieces. He's scored from a free-kick range in each of his last three La Liga matches. Check out how Messi's last couple weeks have gone.

First, the winner on Sunday:

¡Ahora si! Tiro libre a favor del @FCBarcelona_es que cobra Leo Messi espectacular y anota el primer tanto del encuentro. #BarçaAtleti 😱 pic.twitter.com/DvBuuMyHIb — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) March 4, 2018

Then he did this in a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas:

Barcalona vs las palmas#LasPalmasBarça pic.twitter.com/FP5ucMHLPO — ayoub doxi (@ayoubdoxi) March 1, 2018

And then there was the incredible free kick under the wall against Girona, a 6-1 win:

Messi view! 😎



See what it was like to score the freekick under the wall against Girona through his eyes! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5gvFT9RSi7 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) March 2, 2018

Bull's-eye every single time.

And for the cherry on top: It was Messi's 600th career goal and it gave Barca an eight-point lead in the standings.

Talk about a nice Sunday.