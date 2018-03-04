Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Messi scores 600th goal and is mastering the art of free kicks

It was another magical free kick from Messi as he grabbed goal No. 600

Entering Sunday's clash at Barcelona, Atletico Madrid had only allowed 11 goals in 26 league matches. Lionel Messi didn't care about any of that, as the top two teams in La Liga met on Sunday, with Barcelona sealing a 1-0 victory. It Messi himself who scored the amazing winner, beating a defense that recorded five straight clean sheets in league play. 

The goal came from a recent trend for the Argentine superstar: Set pieces. He's scored from a free-kick range in each of his last three La Liga matches. Check out how Messi's last couple weeks have gone.  

First, the winner on Sunday:

Then he did this in a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas: 

And then there was the incredible free kick under the wall against Girona, a 6-1 win:

Bull's-eye every single time. 

via GIPHY

And for the cherry on top: It was Messi's 600th career goal and it gave Barca an eight-point lead in the standings.

Talk about a nice Sunday.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

