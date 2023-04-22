Barcelona can move one step closer to the La Liga title when they host red-hot Atletico Madrid on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. With nine matches remaining in the season, Barca sit atop the La Liga table with 73 points. They are 11 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid and 13 ahead of third-place Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are coming off a scoreless draw against Getafe on Sunday. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid enters Sunday's match of a 2-1 win against Almería.

Kickoff is 10:15 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the -106 favorites (risk $106 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid odds, with Atletico Madrid the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (-110), Atletico Madrid +0.5 (-120)

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Barcelona -106, Atletico Madrid +320, Draw +225

BAR: Robert Lewandowski leads La Liga in goals (17)

leads La Liga in goals (17) ATM: Antoine Griezmann is tied for the La Liga lead in assists (eight)

Why you should back Barcelona

The Catalan club has one of the best goal scorers in the world in Robert Lewandowski. In his first season with Barcelona, the 34-year-old striker leads La Liga with 17 goals, three more than his closest pursuer, Karim Benzema. Lewandowski has 27 goals in 37 matches across all competitions.

In addition, Barca enter the match knowing they prevailed the last time these teams met. On Jan. 8 in Madrid, Barcelona dominated possession (59% to Atletico's 41%), pressured Atletico in their half and forced them into mistakes. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal with a one-timer to beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Atletico enter Sunday's match in raging form. In the last 11 matches, the club is undefeated with nine wins and two draws. Atletico have outscored opponents 20-5 over that stretch.

In addition, Memphis Depay may be available to make his return against Barcelona. The 28-year-old from the Netherlands has been out for a month with a hamstring injury but hinted at a return on social media. If he's available, his strength and ability to find space in the final third would be key against a Barcelona defense that has allowed just two goals in 14 home matches this season.

