Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played to a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Sunday in a match that could have huge ramifications on the title race in La Liga. Atleti remained in first place in the league as a result though they can get jumped on Sunday if Real Madrid beat Sevilla.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Barca ratings

Name MinutesHow did they do? Rating

(GK) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

 90

Made six saves, including a couple pretty of solid ones, but he never felt in much danger.

7

(DEF) Sergino Dest

75

Surprisingly solid defensively. His speed really helped him recover the ball a couple times. Came off in the second half.

6

(DEF) Gerard Pique

 90

Won the majority of his aerial duels, tackled well and had some timely clearances. Solid from the veteran.

7.5

(DEF) Clement Lenglent

 90

Average. Did intercept the ball well and had a solid block. But the chances didn't really go his way.

6

(DEF) Oscar Mingueza

45

Came off at the break after a poor defensive showing where he just didn't seem ready.

4

(MID) Jordi Alba

 90

Left a lot to be desired defensively, but he is here for the attack. Created a team-high four chances and delivered a tasty ball late to Ousmane Dembele that was missed.

7

(MID) Sergio Busquets

32

Came off with an injury in the first half. Had completed 96.2 percent of his passes before that in typical Busquets fashion.

N/A

(MID) Frenkie de Jong           

 90

His passing was exceptionally accurate (97.4 percent), but it didn't lead to anything. Most of his passes were short and not threatening.

6

(MID) Pedri

75

Not a factor at all. Came off after 75 minutes. Did not create a single chance or record a shot.

4

(FWD) Antoine Griezmann

 90

Had a couple decent looks, and was a bit creative, but it was underwhelming for his expectations. Never really seemed like he would make a difference.

5

(FWD) Lionel Messi 

 90

The team's biggest threat as always. Came close on a couple free kicks, showed tremendous hustle defensively, yet Jan Oblak was having none of his attempts in attack.

6

SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Illaix Kourouma

Busquets (32')

Provided a jolt off the bench and could have won it. Atleti's defensive was ready though, blocking two of his shots that were in great spots.

6

Ronald Araujo

 Mingueza (46')

Came in to help the defense and did just that. Found the net as well but was offside.

6

Ousmane Dembele

 Dest (75')

Wasted a great header chance late as he once again just failed to deliver in a big game. 

5

Sergi Roberto Pedri (75') Had 10 touches in 15 minutes. No impact. N/A
ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating

Ronald Koeman

 4

Was in the stands due to suspension, but that didn't keep him from having his impact. Surely it is another wasted chance, failing to deliver in a game against top competition. The story of his career at Barca so far. Underwhelming.

3

Atletico ratings

Name MinutesHow did they do? Rating

(GK) Jan Oblak

 90

Made an unbelievable save on Lionel Messi in the first half to keep it at 0-0, while also stopping a free kick late. Superb.

8

(DEF) Kieran Trippier

 90

Fairly strong showing from the Englishman.  Won half of his tackles, half of his duels and recovered the ball well.  A calm presence on the ball too.

6.5

(DEF) Stefan Savic

 90

Was not forced to make a tackle in this match. Did do well to clear the ball out in dangerous spots but struggled in the air.

5

(DEF) Felipe

 90

Really good in the air against the undersized Barca. Also was strong in his duels, timing his attempts well.

6.5

(DEF) Mario Hermoso

 90

Was certainly active but far from efficient. His tackling was a bit poor, was handled on some duels and was caught out of position at times.

5

(MID) Yannick Carrasco

 90

A lively showing as he created a couple chances, had three of his own but really struggled with his accuracy in passing. Completed just 66.7 percent of them.

7

(MID) Koke

 90

Was not involved going forward much at all. Sat back, sprayed the ball around the field but usually stuck to short passes to feet, where he was accurate as can be.

7

(MID) Marcos Llorente

 90

On a hot streak in attack, he was held to nothing here. At times he tried to force the ball forward and just wasted possession.

5

(MID) Thomas Lemar

13

Came off after 13 minutes with an injury.

N/A

(FWD) Angel Correa 

73

An average display from the former San Lorenzo man. Did created a couple chances but neither was great. Also struggled with his passes in the final third.

5

(FWD) Luis Suarez

 90

The team's biggest threat in attack. Had four shots, three on frame, but none felt like great opportunities. The serve wasn't truly there.

5

SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Saul

Lemar (13')

Came on and then was taken off in the second half as he was on a yellow card. Did next to nothing in his 54 minutes as Barca controlled the ball.

5

Joao Felix

 Saul (67')

Played 23 minutes, had no shots and created no chances. Not involved.

5

Geoffrey Kondogbia

Correa (73')

Brought in to help defensively in the middle and almost cost his team with a silly challenge on Messi that led to a freak kick.

4

ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating

Diego Simeone

 3

It was ugly, as it usually is, but he'll take it. He knows a win was there for the taking, but it wasn't all that bad. They need Sevilla to take something on Sunday.

6