Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played to a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Sunday in a match that could have huge ramifications on the title race in La Liga. Atleti remained in first place in the league as a result though they can get jumped on Sunday if Real Madrid beat Sevilla.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Barca ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|90
Made six saves, including a couple pretty of solid ones, but he never felt in much danger.
7
(DEF) Sergino Dest
|75
Surprisingly solid defensively. His speed really helped him recover the ball a couple times. Came off in the second half.
6
(DEF) Gerard Pique
|90
Won the majority of his aerial duels, tackled well and had some timely clearances. Solid from the veteran.
7.5
(DEF) Clement Lenglent
|90
Average. Did intercept the ball well and had a solid block. But the chances didn't really go his way.
6
(DEF) Oscar Mingueza
|45
Came off at the break after a poor defensive showing where he just didn't seem ready.
4
(MID) Jordi Alba
|90
Left a lot to be desired defensively, but he is here for the attack. Created a team-high four chances and delivered a tasty ball late to Ousmane Dembele that was missed.
7
(MID) Sergio Busquets
|32
Came off with an injury in the first half. Had completed 96.2 percent of his passes before that in typical Busquets fashion.
N/A
(MID) Frenkie de Jong
|90
His passing was exceptionally accurate (97.4 percent), but it didn't lead to anything. Most of his passes were short and not threatening.
6
(MID) Pedri
|75
Not a factor at all. Came off after 75 minutes. Did not create a single chance or record a shot.
4
(FWD) Antoine Griezmann
|90
Had a couple decent looks, and was a bit creative, but it was underwhelming for his expectations. Never really seemed like he would make a difference.
5
(FWD) Lionel Messi
|90
The team's biggest threat as always. Came close on a couple free kicks, showed tremendous hustle defensively, yet Jan Oblak was having none of his attempts in attack.
6
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Illaix Kourouma
|Busquets (32')
Provided a jolt off the bench and could have won it. Atleti's defensive was ready though, blocking two of his shots that were in great spots.
6
Ronald Araujo
|Mingueza (46')
Came in to help the defense and did just that. Found the net as well but was offside.
6
Ousmane Dembele
|Dest (75')
Wasted a great header chance late as he once again just failed to deliver in a big game.
5
|Sergi Roberto
|Pedri (75')
|Had 10 touches in 15 minutes. No impact.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Ronald Koeman
|4
Was in the stands due to suspension, but that didn't keep him from having his impact. Surely it is another wasted chance, failing to deliver in a game against top competition. The story of his career at Barca so far. Underwhelming.
3
Atletico ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Jan Oblak
|90
Made an unbelievable save on Lionel Messi in the first half to keep it at 0-0, while also stopping a free kick late. Superb.
8
(DEF) Kieran Trippier
|90
Fairly strong showing from the Englishman. Won half of his tackles, half of his duels and recovered the ball well. A calm presence on the ball too.
6.5
(DEF) Stefan Savic
|90
Was not forced to make a tackle in this match. Did do well to clear the ball out in dangerous spots but struggled in the air.
5
(DEF) Felipe
|90
Really good in the air against the undersized Barca. Also was strong in his duels, timing his attempts well.
6.5
(DEF) Mario Hermoso
|90
Was certainly active but far from efficient. His tackling was a bit poor, was handled on some duels and was caught out of position at times.
5
(MID) Yannick Carrasco
|90
A lively showing as he created a couple chances, had three of his own but really struggled with his accuracy in passing. Completed just 66.7 percent of them.
7
(MID) Koke
|90
Was not involved going forward much at all. Sat back, sprayed the ball around the field but usually stuck to short passes to feet, where he was accurate as can be.
7
(MID) Marcos Llorente
|90
On a hot streak in attack, he was held to nothing here. At times he tried to force the ball forward and just wasted possession.
5
(MID) Thomas Lemar
|13
Came off after 13 minutes with an injury.
N/A
(FWD) Angel Correa
|73
An average display from the former San Lorenzo man. Did created a couple chances but neither was great. Also struggled with his passes in the final third.
5
(FWD) Luis Suarez
|90
The team's biggest threat in attack. Had four shots, three on frame, but none felt like great opportunities. The serve wasn't truly there.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Saul
|Lemar (13')
Came on and then was taken off in the second half as he was on a yellow card. Did next to nothing in his 54 minutes as Barca controlled the ball.
5
Joao Felix
|Saul (67')
Played 23 minutes, had no shots and created no chances. Not involved.
5
Geoffrey Kondogbia
|Correa (73')
Brought in to help defensively in the middle and almost cost his team with a silly challenge on Messi that led to a freak kick.
4
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Diego Simeone
|3
It was ugly, as it usually is, but he'll take it. He knows a win was there for the taking, but it wasn't all that bad. They need Sevilla to take something on Sunday.
6