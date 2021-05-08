Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played to a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Sunday in a match that could have huge ramifications on the title race in La Liga. Atleti remained in first place in the league as a result though they can get jumped on Sunday if Real Madrid beat Sevilla.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Barca ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 90 Made six saves, including a couple pretty of solid ones, but he never felt in much danger. 7 (DEF) Sergino Dest 75 Surprisingly solid defensively. His speed really helped him recover the ball a couple times. Came off in the second half. 6 (DEF) Gerard Pique 90 Won the majority of his aerial duels, tackled well and had some timely clearances. Solid from the veteran. 7.5 (DEF) Clement Lenglent 90 Average. Did intercept the ball well and had a solid block. But the chances didn't really go his way. 6 (DEF) Oscar Mingueza 45 Came off at the break after a poor defensive showing where he just didn't seem ready. 4 (MID) Jordi Alba 90 Left a lot to be desired defensively, but he is here for the attack. Created a team-high four chances and delivered a tasty ball late to Ousmane Dembele that was missed. 7 (MID) Sergio Busquets 32 Came off with an injury in the first half. Had completed 96.2 percent of his passes before that in typical Busquets fashion. N/A (MID) Frenkie de Jong 90 His passing was exceptionally accurate (97.4 percent), but it didn't lead to anything. Most of his passes were short and not threatening. 6 (MID) Pedri 75 Not a factor at all. Came off after 75 minutes. Did not create a single chance or record a shot. 4 (FWD) Antoine Griezmann 90 Had a couple decent looks, and was a bit creative, but it was underwhelming for his expectations. Never really seemed like he would make a difference. 5 (FWD) Lionel Messi 90 The team's biggest threat as always. Came close on a couple free kicks, showed tremendous hustle defensively, yet Jan Oblak was having none of his attempts in attack. 6 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Illaix Kourouma Busquets (32') Provided a jolt off the bench and could have won it. Atleti's defensive was ready though, blocking two of his shots that were in great spots. 6 Ronald Araujo Mingueza (46') Came in to help the defense and did just that. Found the net as well but was offside. 6 Ousmane Dembele Dest (75') Wasted a great header chance late as he once again just failed to deliver in a big game. 5 Sergi Roberto Pedri (75') Had 10 touches in 15 minutes. No impact. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Ronald Koeman 4 Was in the stands due to suspension, but that didn't keep him from having his impact. Surely it is another wasted chance, failing to deliver in a game against top competition. The story of his career at Barca so far. Underwhelming. 3

Atletico ratings