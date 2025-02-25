The Copa del Rey is the premier Cup event of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and four juggernauts of Spanish soccer remain in the battle for the King's Cup. FC Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid for the first leg of the first semifinal on Tuesday. Both clubs are also in contention for the La Liga title and have made the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. With a treble still in play for both squads, how will they line up for Tuesday's 2025 Copa del Rey semifinal and how will this Spanish Cup match be prioritized with crucial UCL and La Liga matches looming?



Kickoff at Barcelona Olympic Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid odds, while the visitors are +370 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's Copa del Rey picks and predictions for Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona on Tuesday:

Robert Lewandowski anytime goalscorer (+100)

The 36-year-old Polish striker has been overshadowed to an extent by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Lewandowski is also one of the most productive forwards in history. He's one of only seven players in history with at least 700 senior goals for club and country. He's not showing any signs of slowing down either, with 20 goals to lead La Liga, nine UCL goals in eight matches, and two goals in his only Copa del Rey appearance so far. With an opponent of Atletico's quality and an important trophy within reach, Eimer is expecting Lewandowski to be in the lineup and is eager for this plus-money opportunity.

The Pick: Robert Lewandowski to score (+100)

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer (+250)

Alvarez hasn't been quite as prolific as Lewandowski, but the 25-year-old Argentinian has scored nine times in 25 La Liga matches this season and has been prolific of late. He scored a brace over the weekend against Valencia and also had a crucial goal in a draw against Real Madrid two weekends ago. He's also scored six times in the Champions League this season and has four goals in five Copa del Rey appearances despite making only two starts and playing only 215 minutes total.

The Pick: Julian Alvarez to score (+250)

In addition to these anytime goalscorer picks for Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg, Eimer has also revealed an exact score prediction for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid that pays out +750. Find it here and the rest of his analysis for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid at SportsLine.

