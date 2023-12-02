Contenders for the La Liga title collide when Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in a key Matchday 15 game at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on Sunday. Both Barca and Atleti enter the week with 31 points, four points behind co-leaders Real Madrid and surprising Girona. Because of their superior goal differential, the Rojiblancos sit in third place in the La Liga table, while Barca, the reigning champions, are fourth. Atletco have won eight of their last nine league matches, while Barcelona have only one loss in 14 La Liga matches this season.



Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barca are -109 favorites (risk $109 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid odds, with the Rojiblancos the +245 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona picks or any other La Liga predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark with his soccer picks, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also has been hot recently, going 18-8-1 with his last 27 soccer picks for a profit of 7.71 units.



Now, Sutton has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid:

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Barcelona -109, Atletico Madrid +245, Draw +220

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (-105), Atletico Madrid +0.5 (-125)

BAR: Robert Lewandowski leads the team in goals (seven)

leads the team in goals (seven) ATM: Antoine Griezmann ranks second in the league in goals (nine)

ranks second in the league in goals (nine) Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Barcelona

The defending La Liga champions have one of the best goal scorers in the world in Robert Lewandowski. In his second season with Barcelona, the 35-year-old striker leads the team and is tied for fifth in La Liga with seven goals. Last season he led the league with 23 goals and scored 34 goals across all competitions.

In addition, Barca have owned the head-to-head series against Atleti recently, winning the last three matches against the Rojiblancos. In February 2022, Barcelona beat Atleti 4-2 at Camp Nou. In January 2023, Barca won 1-0 at the Metropolitano, and in April, Barca won again, 1-0. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has been in terrific form. The 32-year-old Frenchman, who formerly played for Barcelona, ranks second in the league in goals (nine), behind only Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (11). Griezmann has scored a team-high 13 goals across all competitions this season.

In addition, Atletico face a Barca team that will be without one of its key players. Gavi will be out for several months after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn right ACL, which he suffered during the recent international window. The 19-year-old defensive midfielder had quickly become an important member of the lineup, starting 13 games this season. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Sutton has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona from every angle and is picking Over the goal total. He also has locked in another confident best bet, which would pay plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can see his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Who wins Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for the Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona match, all from the expert who is 18-8-1 with his last 27 soccer picks, and find out.