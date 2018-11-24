Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch La Liga online

It's a big-time clash in La Liga on Saturday as first-place Barcelona goes to third-place Atletico Madrid with the clubs apart by just one point in the standings. Lionel Messi has returned from injury and will be looking to carry his team to its first victory since Nov. 3. The winner will finish the day in first place, just ahead of midweek Champions League action.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date : Saturday, Nov. 24



: Saturday, Nov. 24 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid



: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona +130 / Atletico +220 / Draw +230

Storylines

Barcelona: Barca failed to win its last two games, and failing to win here would match its longest streak of the season without victory. Barca drew Inter Milan on Nov. 6 and lost to Real Betis 4-3 on Nov. 11, just before the international break.

Atletico: Atleti has really rebounded since that shocking 4-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 24. Since then, the team has won four of five games, conceding three goals in the process. The defense has been a bit more inconsistent than in the past, and it will have to be at its best to take the points here against Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona vs. Atletico prediction

Atleti and Barca on the same field always means excitement. Atleti is in the better form, but Barca is still the king of La Liga. Here, the teams each get a goal and share the points.

Pick: Draw (+230)