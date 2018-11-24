Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch La Liga online
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 with first place on the line in Madrid
It's a big-time clash in La Liga on Saturday as first-place Barcelona goes to third-place Atletico Madrid with the clubs apart by just one point in the standings. Lionel Messi has returned from injury and will be looking to carry his team to its first victory since Nov. 3. The winner will finish the day in first place, just ahead of midweek Champions League action.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 24
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona +130 / Atletico +220 / Draw +230
Storylines
Barcelona: Barca failed to win its last two games, and failing to win here would match its longest streak of the season without victory. Barca drew Inter Milan on Nov. 6 and lost to Real Betis 4-3 on Nov. 11, just before the international break.
Atletico: Atleti has really rebounded since that shocking 4-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 24. Since then, the team has won four of five games, conceding three goals in the process. The defense has been a bit more inconsistent than in the past, and it will have to be at its best to take the points here against Messi and Luis Suarez.
Barcelona vs. Atletico prediction
Atleti and Barca on the same field always means excitement. Atleti is in the better form, but Barca is still the king of La Liga. Here, the teams each get a goal and share the points.
Pick: Draw (+230)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Eibar preview
Real has caught fire under new coach Santiago Solari but faces a tricky road test
-
Juventus vs. SPAL preview
Juventus is still undefeated in Serie A through 12 matches
-
Boca vs. River preview
It's the second leg and everything is on the line at the Monumental
-
Chelsea vs. Tottenham preview
The two London squads meet in a battle of No. 3 vs. No. 4
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
In 12 league matches this season, Liverpool has conceded just five times
-
Man. City vs. West Ham preview
Here's what to know about this match