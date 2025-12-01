La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off on Tuesday, Dec. 2 with both teams looking to maintain their stellar domestic form. Barcelona have won their last four La Liga games while Atletico Madrid have rattled off six straight victories heading into Tuesday's showdown. Barcelona are at the top of the table with 34 points while Atletico Madrid sit in fourth place with 31 points.

Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 2. Barcelona are -130 favorites in the latest Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while the visitors are +290 underdogs. A draw comes in at +320 and the total is 3.5 (Over -105, Under -125). For the latest Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid game forecast, head to SportsLine.

Before locking in your bets for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting on in this match.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Barcelona money line (-125): 1u

Both teams to score - Over 2.5 goals - Lamine Yamal Over 0.5 shots on goal (+100): 0.5u

Atlético Madrid will try to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games when they take on Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Los Rojiblancos moved up to third in La Liga after easing to a 2-0 win against Oviedo 2-0 at the weekend. Manager Diego Simeone rested several key players for that game, including star striker Julián Alvarez and defensive stalwart José Maria Giménez.

However, Atletico Madrid still looked supremely comfortable, as two goals from Alexander Sørloth wrapped up a routine victory. That result left them three points below Barcelona in the league table, so this will be an important clash in the title race.

Barcelona should be close to full strength

Barcelona suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League last week, but their domestic form has been strong. They've won their last four La Liga games, scoring 14 goals in the process. A 3-1 win against Alavés on Saturday left Barça top of the table. Lamine Yamal scored in the ninth minute and Dani Olmo grabbed two goals to seal the win. They will now be determined to maintain the momentum. Barcelona should be close to full strength for the visit of Atlético Madrid. Frenkie de Jong has recovered from an injury, and he could partner Pedri in midfield. Forwards Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha are all available, while Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are also vying to start.

Barcelona are the top scoring team in La Liga this season, with 39 goals in just 14 games. They have conceded 16 times, but the all-star attack continues to make amends for their defensive vulnerabilities. The sportsbooks make Barcelona the favorites for this game, and it's easy to see why. They have a perfect home record this season with seven wins from seven matches and 23 goals scored to only four conceded. They also have a strong recent record against Atlético. These teams played out a 4-4 thriller in Barcelona back in February, but Barça won the subsequent two meetings in March (4-2) and April (1-0). Both of those wins came on the road, so Barça will be keen to put on a show for their home fans on Tuesday.

Atletico's away record is underwhelming

Atlético Madrid's preparations for this game have been ideal. They're on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions, and the players should be fresh. Giménez, Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, and Matteo Ruggeri can all come into the starting XI after enjoying a breather at the weekend.

Los Rojiblancos have been underwhelming on the road this season. They've picked up two wins, three draws, and one defeat from six away games. Atlético did manage to win their last two away matches, beating Real Betis 2-0 and Getafe 1-0 but they'll face a sterner test of their mettle on Tuesday. Camp Nou is a daunting place to visit and Barcelona are in fine form right now. The likes of Alvarez, Sørloth, and Antoine Griezmann should cause problems for Barcelona's defenders. However, Atlético's defense is unlikely to keep Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski at bay for 90 minutes. It could be a tight game between two in-form teams, but home advantage should ultimately swing things in Barcelona's favor.