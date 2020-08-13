Watch Now: Breaking Down The Champions League Quarters ( 1:22 )

The UEFA Champions League rolls on with a quarterfinal showdown that will feel like a massive final between Lionel Messi and Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich. It's arguably the most anticipated matchup of the competition thus far, as the scene shifts to Lisbon, Portugal for one-off ties. Barca beat Napoli in the round of 16 and have some renewed confidence after a poor end to their domestic season, while Bayern Munich are closing in on Ajax's record of consecutive victories, with Hansi Flick's side having won 19 straight matches.

Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Friday, Aug. 14

: Friday, Aug. 14 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

Location : Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

Odds: Barcelona +245; Draw +295; Bayern Munich -104 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Barca came out hot against Napoli, but there were still some times where the defense was just a bit slow to react. While Napoli may not convert those chances, Bayern surely will. Defense has to be the focus for Bayern early because of their mobility and different ways of creating chances. Be it diagonal balls on the ground, lofted balls from Joshua Kimmich or any other way, Barca's defense will be tested more than it has been all season.

Bayern Munich: Flick's team will get its chances against an average Barcelona defense, but all eyes will be on Lionel Messi to begin. He's made Bayern pay in the past, and what they will need to do is either put two guys on him or rough him up a bit well outside of the box with the hopes of ruining his momentum of going towards goal. The Bavarians are on the toughest side of the bracket, but they should feel confident in getting a win here due to their hot form.

Prediction

Barcelona get off to the hot start, but Bayern's overall strength across its starting XI is too much in the end as Robert Lewandowski gets the winner. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 1