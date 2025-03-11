The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 kicks off on Tuesday when Barcelona host Benfica on Paramount+. Barcelona recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg despite playing with only 10 men for most of the match following Pau Cubarsí's red card in the 22nd minute. Benfica dominated possession and finished with 26 shots, but it was Raphina's strike in the 61st minute that lifted the Blaugrana to victory. These two teams also squared off in the league phase, with Barcelona recording a thrilling 5-4 victory. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona is set for 1:45 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Benfica odds list the hosts as the -270 favorites (risk $270 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +450, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Benfica

Barcelona vs. Benfica date: Tuesday, March 11

Barcelona vs. Benfica time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Barcelona vs. Benfica

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than seven years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Barcelona vs. Benfica, Sutton is backing Barcelona (-1.5) to win by two or more goals for a -110 payout (risk $110 to win $100). Barcelona managed to win the first leg despite playing a man down for more than 60 minutes. The Spanish giants will also have the rest advantage after their match against Osasuna was postponed on Sunday. Barcelona will turn to their veterans like striker Robert Lewandowski, who has nine goals in nine Champions League appearances this season, to help lead them to the quarterfinals.

"Barcelona have been spectacular in recent weeks, recording a clean sheet in four of their last five matches across all competitions," Sutton told SportsLine. "The home side has also been lethal in the attacking third, scoring eight goals in their last two home fixtures. I expect Barcelona to come out looking to extend their lead early in this match, which would lead to Benfica pressing and creating space behind their defenders for quality players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphina to exploit in the second half." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Champions League games today, along with the various UEFA Champions League sportsbook promos they currently offer.





