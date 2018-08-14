Barcelona vs. Boca Juniors live stream info, TV: How to watch Joan Gamper Trophy, stream online

The 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy match takes places on Wednesday at the Camp Nou as Barcelona welcomes Argentine giants Boca Juniors. It will be Boca's sixth appearance in the preseason friendly match, which Barca uses to unveil its official squad for the season in front of its home crowd.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Boca Juniors in the U.S.

When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Not available

Stream: Barca TV

What's at stake?

A preseason trophy, a chance for Barcelona to build on its momentum and an opportunity for Boca Juniors to upset one of the best teams in the world.

Joan Gamper Trophy prediction

Barca is just so much more talented from top to bottom and should cruise to victory here. Boca has some serious talent but the central defense will likely have a rough day. Barca 3, Boca 1.