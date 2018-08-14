Barcelona vs. Boca Juniors live stream info, TV: How to watch Joan Gamper Trophy, stream online
Barca takes on a young, talented Boca team that's hungry for an upset at Camp Nou
The 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy match takes places on Wednesday at the Camp Nou as Barcelona welcomes Argentine giants Boca Juniors. It will be Boca's sixth appearance in the preseason friendly match, which Barca uses to unveil its official squad for the season in front of its home crowd.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Barcelona vs. Boca Juniors in the U.S.
When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: Not available
Stream: Barca TV
What's at stake?
A preseason trophy, a chance for Barcelona to build on its momentum and an opportunity for Boca Juniors to upset one of the best teams in the world.
Joan Gamper Trophy prediction
Barca is just so much more talented from top to bottom and should cruise to victory here. Boca has some serious talent but the central defense will likely have a rough day. Barca 3, Boca 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
UEFA Super Cup preview
It's the city rivals of Madrid in another important match between the two
-
Ronaldo returns to 'FIFA 19' cover
EA Sports is rolling out a new FIFA game, and it features cover boy Ronaldo wearing a Juve...
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Mark Wahlberg interested in MLS team
The team is in danger of being relocated to Austin, Texas
-
Power Rankings: Reds, Blues climb
Ranking the top 25 soccer clubs in the world as the European season gets underway
-
Barca keeper talks career, Messi, more
The Barca goalkeeper sits down with CBS Sports for a question-and-answer session before the...