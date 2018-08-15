Barcelona vs. Boca Juniors score, recap: Lionel Messi scores, reigning La Liga champs win Joan Gamper Trophy

The 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy belongs to Barcelona. On Wednesday, the Spanish giants played their annual preseason match at Camp Nou and took care of the visiting Boca Juniors, 3-0. Lionel Messi found the back of the net, as did young talent Malcolm, as the team builds off more positive vibes ahead of the Spanish league season, which begins this weekend.

Malcolm, who continues to impress and score, finished a chance early on for the winner, hitting a low, powerful shot from a tight angle.

Just before the end of the first half, Messi etched his name on the score sheet with a lovely tip over Esteban Andrada:

Rafinha put it away in the second half with the team's third goal:

It's a nice win for Messi and company, but more importantly, they finished the match with no significant injuries. Barca opens up the La Liga season on Saturday against Deportivo Alaves.