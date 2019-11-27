Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League live stream, TV channel, game time, prediction, pick
Barca and Dortmund are battling in a tight Group F
Barcelona hopes to find some consistency on Wednesday when it hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage during Matchday 5. Barca is 2-2-0 and has eight points to lead Group F, but Dortmund is right behind with seven points. Inter Milan is sitting in third place with four points. Barca is coming off of a poor draw against Slavia at home in its last Champions League game, while Dortmund's come-from-behind win over Inter Milan has the German side well positioned to make it to the round of 16. Both teams have a chance to clinch a spot in the next round in this one.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
Barcelona vs. Dortmund
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: Barca's home form has been great while the away form has been mostly awfully. Luckily, the team will have the support of the Camp Nou for this critical clash. Barca knows it could be just a draw way from moving on, while a win would clinch a berth in the round of 16. The attack hasn't been lights out, but Barca has a chance here against a struggling Dortmund defense to potentially produce a comfortable victory and cool the hot seat under coach Ernest Valverde.
Dortmund: This is a team that is never out of it, but Dortmund has gone through some crazy times lately. That comeback win over Inter gave Dortmnund momentum that was ended quickly by rival Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Then Dortmund went down 3-0 to Paderborn at home on Friday before coming back to earn a draw. The defense has been riddled with mistakes and Dortmund just isn't playing simple out of the back. Against Barca, defenders will have to be close to perfect.
Barcelona vs. Dortmund prediction
Barcelona clinches the group with a dominant display, once again showing that this team is terrific at home.
Pick: Barcelona 2, Dortmund 0
