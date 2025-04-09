On Wednesday, Barcelona will continue their Champions League campaign while hosting Borussia Dortmund. These teams may have contrasting league positions with Barcelona flying high atop La Liga and Dortmund only in eighth in the Bundesliga, but knockout competitions like this one can be a great equalizer. Dortmund already have the experience from making it to the Champions League final last season, but Nico Kovac will have quite a task at containing Barcelona's attack.

With Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Barcelona have a big three who can't be contained, and all around them there are plenty of threats to score at any moment. Defensively, Hansi Flick's team will allow chances, but if Dortmund try to get in a track meet, it's not a situation that will end well as Barca can thrive in an open match.

Exciting 22-year-old Maximilian Beier is someone who could be the x-factor for Dortmund. With two goals and two assists in his last two matches and eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season, he's someone who could help break the game open for the Black and Yellow. Focus will be on Serhou Guirassy leading the line and for good reason, considering that only Raphinha has bettered his 10 goals in this competition, but with that, space could open for Beier to thrive.

A natural nine, Beier has had to adjust to moving to the wing, but now that he's found his groove out there, he has become quite a weapon for Dortmund. Likely to match up with Jules Kounde in defense, it will be quite a challenge for the young German but that's just what the Champions League is for. There's no such thing as an easy matchup at this stage of the competition and it's where legends are made.

Of course, how many goals Dortmund score won't matter if they can't stop Raphinha and Lewandowski who have both combined to score 20 times in Champions League play this season. Barcelona have been scoring for fun in both La Liga and UCL play and Emre Can will need to steady a Dortmund defense that will see plenty of shots but they'll have chances on the break. Who takes those chances better is what will define the match.

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton, Emre Can, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson, Carney Chukwuemeka, Felix Nmecha, Julian Brandt, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi

